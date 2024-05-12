"New Forest, Ancient Thrones" to debut in Detroit park on May 18

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — "New Forest, Ancient Thrones," a new permanent sculpture that honors the resiliency of Detroit's East Canfield neighborhood and the dedication of its residents to continue the fight against environmental racism and the climate crisis.

The sculpture is being debuted on Saturday, May 18, at the East Canfield Art Park (4405 Lemay St.) and it's by Sidewalk Detroit’s artist-in-residence Jordan Weber. He's a New York-based regenerative land sculptor and activist who works at the intersection of social justice and environmental apartheid through grassroots collaboration in industrial polluted neighborhoods.

For more information about Sidewalk Detroit and the May 18 Community Celebration: Debut of Jordan Weber’s ‘New Forest, Ancient Thrones’, visit sidewalkdetroit.com.