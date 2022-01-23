New healthy fast-casual option in metro Detroit has something for everyone

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, there’s a new healthy fast-casual option in metro Detroit that literally has something for everyone.

Justin Hiller, former VP of Hiller’s Markets, brought Philadelphia-based franchises Saladworks and Frutta Bowls together at Crosswinds Mall (4301 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield). The brand new 2,000 square foot location, the first co-branded restaurant of its kind, opened just before the holidays featuring made-to-order salads, Açai bowls, wraps, smoothies, protein bites and more.

Saladworks spent years creating a menu that caters to a wide variety of nutritional needs and diets from vegetarian and vegan to Keto, Paleo and Whole 30. The menu includes 12 chef-created signature salads or guests can build their own with a base of greens, grains (or both), and their choice of 65+ flavorful ingredients. Any salad can be made into a wrap or bowl. Frutta Bowls are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods that are high in antioxidants, providing energizing “fuel” for the body and mind. There are also soups, signature sandwiches and panini melts, protein bites, and a kid’s menu. The restaurant offers dine-in, carry-out, delivery and catering options.

Hiller also previously worked at Gleaner’s Community Food Bank as a Stewardship Administrator. His goal is to open multiple Saladworks and Frutta Bowls locations across Michigan. The new location has 15 employees and is currently hiring. To learn more, visit saladworks.com (and search Saladworks Crosswinds Mall), or call (248) 499-6992.