New Miniature Moments exhibit features nearly 7,000 ornaments

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — On November 20th, the most comprehensive collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled will officially open inside the new permanent exhibit Miniature Moments – a Journey through Hallmark® Keepsake Ornaments at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

The new exhibit features nearly 7,000 ornaments dating from 1973 to 2009 that highlight holiday celebrations, pop-culture moments and special milestones.

The Henry Ford originally acquired this collection in 2019 from Indiana Hallmark retailer, The Party Shop. The Party Shop was a family-owned Hallmark Gold Crown store located in Warsaw, Indiana. Started in 1978 by Norm & Dorothy Snyder, the shop was also home to the Hallmark Ornament Museum. For many Hallmark Keepsake Ornament collectors, The Party Shop was a destination. Upon the owners’ decision to retire, The Henry Ford was contacted to acquire the collection.

Hallmark introduced its first collection of Keepsake Ornaments in 1973 with a small line of six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures. Since its inception, the company has introduced more than 8,500 ornaments and more than 100 ornament series. New ornaments are offered from July to December each year, with each premiere event throughout this six-month period creating a buzz for its loyal customers. Over the years, the company sparked a phenomenon in ornament collecting through the creation of a collectors’ club, which now includes more than 500 active local chapters across the United States and Canada.

Hallmark revolutionized Christmas decorating through the development of an increasing variety of ornaments geared to a wide range of distinctly different customer bases. Their use of sound, light, unique materials and other special effects continues to be groundbreaking along with their unique translations of pop culture and design trends to fit both the traditional ball and non-traditional figural holiday ornaments. Many consumers view the ornaments as more than just a holiday decoration, but a chance to relive special memories and remember special people and events.

Miniature Moments is included with admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and free for members. For mor information on The Henry Ford, ticket prices and hours visit thf.org or follow @thehenryford on its social channels.