New picture book helps kids who struggle with anxiety and stress

CHARLESTON, SC (WXYZ) — An exciting new picture book has arrived, made especially for kids who struggle with anxiety and stress. Its author, Lila Shea, is a high school freshman who completed the story at the age of twelve.

Little Lola’s Beautiful Mess is about teaching our feelings not to hide, but to come out and be a part of our lives. Kids will learn how taking deep breaths, finding positive things to think about, and letting our feelings be what they are can help us ride the waves of anxiety and frustration without burying or internalizing those emotions. This delightful, self-empowering book is an excellent resource for building positivity and resilience.

With a beautiful story, playful rhyming, and adorable character design that makes the illustrations feel animated and exciting, this is a book that will make kids feel like they’re having a good talk with a friend—a talk that features all the silliness, laughter, and warmth that any good conversation has. This is accomplished in large part through the book’s young, relatable author: a writer who understands elementary-aged kids and has empathy that young readers will sense. Created with vision and compassion, Little Lola’s Beautiful Mess is a special book that will help children feel seen and understood—a perfect addition to your family bookshelf.

Little Lola’s Beautiful Mess is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about Lila Shea, visit Lila_Shea_ or email her at Lila1345@icloud.com.