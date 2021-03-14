New Program Gives Kids and Kids At Heart A VIP LEGO Building Experience at Home or School

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — School kids missing out on field trips can now have a field trip brought to them.

An all-new 1-hour virtual learning field trip from LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is allowing students to get creative again with the education and fun of building with LEGO bricks. Each student receives an individually wrapped LEGO brick bag to complete a creation alongside a LEGO expert from the attraction. They even get a VIP look at the Master Model Builder’s Creative Workshop so they can explore what it’s like to have a job working with LEGO!

Recognizing that many educators were looking for something different to engage their student’s creativity after a year of screen-heavy learning, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is offering students from the local area the opportunity take part in this virtual class. The attraction is allowing any school or group, even adults, to enjoy a class by the LEGO expert so they can all build something together even if they can’t do an in-person field trip.

To learn more, visit www.LEGOLANDdiscoverycenter.com/michigan

