New twist on macaroni and cheese for holiday cookouts

(WXYZ) — Getting ready for Memorial Day cookouts with a twist on a classic side dish.

Personal chef Lee Cummings joined 7 Action News to put his unique take on macaroni and cheese, make with Mikesell's potato chips.

Potato Chip Mac 'N’ Cheese

Ingredients:

1 cup Mikesell's Original Potato Chips, crumbled

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 cups whole milk

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. elbow macaroni

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Heat the 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and mustard and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute.

Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Add the cheese and stir until melted and completely smooth. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, keep it warm over very low heat.

Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente and drain well. Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and stir to coat completely.

Pour into the buttered gratin dish and top with the crumbled Mikesell's Potato Chips. Bake until bubbling and golden, about 30 minutes.