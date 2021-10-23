Norden Aquavit doubles production of “Pink Aquavit" for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WXYZ) — Multi award-winning brand, Norden Aquavit, has created a limited release of 2400 bottles (200 - 9 liter cases) of its flagship, “Original Taffel-Style” Aquavit infused with fresh strawberries and zesty rhubarb direct from Michigan farms. After 45 days of maceration-time, dried hibiscus flowers and a “vapor-distillation” of damask rose were added for a vibrant hue and delicate balance of flavor. Bottled at 38% alcohol by volume, Distiller and Co-founder Robyn Cleveland says, ” The resulting spirit bursts with fresh, juicy strawberry on the nose, citrus fruit and caraway spice throughout while playing up the floral notes of the original for an entirely new experience, but one that is still quintessentially “Norden Aquavit.”

2020’s release sold out in just 6 days through the brand’s distributor, prompting a double-sized batch for 2021.

The brand has committed to make a donation of $25.00 (US) for every 12 pack (9 liter) case sold through 12/10/21 to The Pink Fund, a breast cancer non-profit with a minimum of $3,000.00 (US) guaranteed by 12/31/2021.

Bottles will be available for purchase at select U.S. retailers and from the Ugly Dog Distillery Tasting Room location (218 S. Main St. Chelsea, MI 48118) where the brand is distilled and bottled by Norden Spirits Distilling Company. A searchable map will be available at www.nordenaquavit.com starting 10/1/2020 to find participating bars, restaurants, and retailers For those outside of Norden Aquavit’s traditional distribution reach: A limited supply is being made available exclusively through www.mashandgrape.com and www.woodswholesalewine.com in order to ship to 42 U.S. States and many countries worldwide.

The Pink Fund is a non-profit breast cancer organization that provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients in active treatment, so they can focus on healing and returning to the workplace. More info at www.pinkfund.org

Alicia's Center Hair Part

- 1.5oz Norden Strawberry Aquavit

- 0.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

- 0.5oz Simple Syrup

- Shake with ice strain into champagne flute and top with sparkling wine

Garnish with Lemon & Strawberry