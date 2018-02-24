North Oaks Dental seeking oral care products for America's ToothFairy Smile Drive

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Designed to raise awareness of the importance of oral health and collect oral care products for underserved children, the America’s ToothFairy Smile Drive is being held nationwide all February during National Children’s Dental Health Month. North Oaks Dental will lead campaign activities in Royal Oak.

Local community members are invited to join North Oaks Dental in donating oral care products during

the month of February. Donated toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse can be dropped off at

North Oaks Dental located at 3213 Rochester Rd. All items will be delivered to Royal Oak’s Teen Clean

Closet, a not for profit charity that is dedicated to helping kids and young people in the Royal Oak area

whose families may be in need of help with personal hygiene items.

North Oaks will also be accepting monetary donations. Community members donating to the Smile Drive are encouraged to share their experience by snapping a photo and using the hashtag #SmileDrive on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

In addition to the Smile Drive, North Oaks Dental will be visiting local schools during February to educate over 3,000 kids, kindergarten through high school about the importance of oral hygiene.