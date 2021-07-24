Norwest Gallery of Art presents new collaborative art exhibition and fundraiser featuring live flower art installations

DETROIT (MICH) — Norwest Gallery of Art presents ‘Flower Therapy’ a new collaborative art exhibition and fundraiser featuring live flower art installations, Saturday, July 17, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m., at Norwest Gallery of Art, 19556 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

Flower Therapy is an immersive live floral art installation curated by Asia Hamilton, chief curator and owner of Norwest Gallery of Art, along with curatorial assistant Simone Bryant. The exhibition runs through August 1, 2021. Admission is $20 and benefits the Norwest Community Collaborative’s COVID-19 ‘Gardening Through Grief Project,’ a 501c3 organization.

For more information on Flower Therapy, call (313) 293-7344, visit online at, NorwestGallery.com, or on Facebook at Norwest Gallery of Art.