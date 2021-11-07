(WXYZ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time to heighten awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with it.

There are a number of quick and easy ways you can help raise awareness, show support and fight Alzheimer’s disease. To learn the various ways, visit the

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America website at alzfdn.org/awareness/

This November, Alliance Senior Care Powered by Honor owner Dina Hurnevich is recognizing Alzheimer’s Awareness Month by sharing the signs of early memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s. Alliance Senior Care is an impactful in-home care service that provides seniors with the support and care they need to age at home. Hurnevich, is also sharing how family members can cope when a loved one is struggling with early signs of dementia.

According to the World Health Organization, around 55 million people have dementia worldwide, and as the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every developed country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. Dementia can impact a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks and communicate with others. Catching it early can help people get access to relevant information, resources and support, make the

most of their abilities and potentially benefit from drug and non-drug treatments available.

In order to recognize early symptoms of Alzheimer’s, families should be looking out for the following:

● Those who have difficulty with their speech or language

● Lack of non-verbal communication and struggle with focusing

● Inability to provide reasoning

● Forgetfulness of items, location, appointments, medications or other commitments.

These may be signs of early stages of memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer's. After consulting with your loved one’s physician, you may want to reach out to professional caretakers. Alliance Senior Care is committed to the highest levels of quality and support, and has been recognized as one of the very best home care providers in the nation. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.