SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Dr. Jeffery Guina, Chief Medical Officer with Easterseals MORC, stopped by Broadcast House to address the silent stigma od men's mental health and share possible solutions. To learn more about Easterseals MORC, visit https://www.easterseals.com/MORC/.