PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — Nurses Inspire Nurses (NIN), a small business owned and operated by a nurse that offers support resources for nurses nationwide, brings back its Nurse Giveback Night in 2022 to celebrate the many nurses who continue to work selflessly to care for their patients and communities, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on.

“Nurses give to every single person in their lives and this celebration is just one small way that we as a community can give back to them,” said Cat Golden, BSN, RN, founder of Nurses Inspire Nurses. “Nurses continue to play a crucial role in the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third year. Nurse Giveback Night is an opportunity for hardworking nurses here locally and throughout the country to step back, relax and get their dance on.”

In partnership with Incredible Health, “Inspiration Land: A night to escape + dream” is the theme of this year’s event, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 18, at The Eastern, located at 3434 Russell St. Suite 501 in Detroit’s Eastern Market. The celebration kicks off with a VIP Happy Hour at 5 p.m. General admission begins at 6 p.m.

The “nurse party of the year” includes giveaways, dancing, a silent disco, food trucks, drinks, cotton candy by Spun Sugar Detroit, live printing by Detroit’s SMPLFD, shopping with local vendors, photo ops and much more. The evening’s VIP guest is Katie Duke, a nurse practitioner and host of the “Bad Decisions” podcast, a show that shares stories of both struggle and success and pushes boundaries to explore the life decisions that don’t always turn out like you expect. Known for her relatability and authenticity, Duke will meet and hang out with attendees in the event’s “Bad Decisions Lounge” created by Modernly Events, Detroit’s source for bespoke event rentals.

For $45, a Nurse Giveback Night Entry Ticket includes an epic swag bag, entry to giveaways, access to the Bad Decisions Lounge, dinner and two drink tickets. A Companion Ticket option at $30 for non-nurses also is available. For more information and to purchase tickets, nurses can visit NursesInspireNurses.com.