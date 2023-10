DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Oak & Reel is a family owned and operated restaurant located on Detroit's east side.

Diners can expect bright, clean, bold flavors and a carefully curated wine and cocktail list to complement the menu. To see the menu or make a reservation, visit https://www.oakandreel.com/.

Guests can also visit the award winning cocktail lounge, The Upright. It's located beneath Oak & Reel’s dining room and open Friday and Saturday from 6pm - Midnight.