35th annual Oakland County International Airport’s Open House and Air Show

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — The Misty Blues, an all women skydiving team, will parachute with a large American flag to kick-off the air show at Oakland County International Airport’s 35th Annual Open House & Air Show on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Air show 1:30-3 p.m.)

Five high-performance aerobatic aircraft will then dazzle the crowds with death-defying maneuvers. Parking is free. Throughout the event, World War II aircraft and military vehicles such as the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Yankee Lady” and the Lake Erie Warbirds TBM Avenger Bomber will be on display along with a Cold War-era Yak-52 from the former Soviet Union. In addition, visitors will encounter the Oakland County Sheriff and University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopters. Aircraft and helicopter rides will be available for $45 per person.

The Oakland County International Airport is located at 6500 Patterson Pkwy., Waterford, Mich.

For more information, go to www.oakgov.com/aviation [lnks.gd], and click on the Airport Open House & Air Show banner.