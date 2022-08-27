Oakland County mother & daughter duo release new storybook and activity journal

(WXYZ) — Authors, creators and mother and daughter duo, Miqua and Chace Chapman, have released “Stop Calling Me Weird, ” a book and creative journal is for children of all ages.

"Stop Calling Me Weird" is an 80page activity journal with story about kid name Zoe who didn’t want to be called weird. The story book is designed to keep promote literacy and creativity.

Miqua, a 3rd grade teacher and Chace, a 9th grade student, both saw a need for children to feel safe being themselves both in schools and at home. The word "weird" has been defined badly for school aged children, so being different makes children feel odd. Miqua and Chace want to change that. “Its okay to be different. That’s what makes you unique! That’s what makes you special. That’s what makes you….YOU!”

"Stop Calling Me Weird" is available at www.themotioncrate.com and on Amazon.