Oakland County ski shop boasts only Wintersteiger Scout tuning machine in Michigan

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Racing and recreational skiers alike will perform better on precisely tuned skis, and precisely tuning a ski requires state-of-the-art technology. Vertical Drop Ski Shop has invested in that technology and just completed installation of a WINTERSTEIGER Scout tuning machine, the only machine of its kind in a non-resort Michigan ski shop.

The Scout is a fully automated system that tunes the edges of skis to exacting parameters as well as re-structures the base. The machine can rehabilitate skis back to the manufacturer specifications.

“I can’t tell you how often seasoned skiers have told me they’ve lost the joy in skiing and aren’t able to ski as well as they used to,” said Bob Thomas, owner of Vertical Drop Ski Shop. “The same happens with racers, they say they aren’t performing well. It’s typically not the skier, it’s the skis. They need to be properly tuned every season.”

WINTERSTEIGER, the official supplier to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team and official ski tuning supplier to the Center of Excellence, is the global leader in tuning for the competitive skiing world and beyond. With four decades of experience and more than 35,000 ski tuning machines sold worldwide, WINTERSTEIGER is the global market leader in ski service solutions. The U.S., Austrian and German ski teams as well as ski manufacturers Atomic, Fischer, Head, Rossignol, and Salomon rely on the highest-quality results provided by WINTERSTEIGER ski tuning machines. The Scout will position Vertical Drop to offer the highest quality, most consistent ski tuning in the region.

“Vertical Drop Ski Shop is committed to the highest level of performance and race tuning. Clearly, the shop’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment from WINTERSTEIGER and SWIX speaks for itself. In addition to purchasing the machine, Vertical Drop has invested in properly training staff to provide customers with precision ski service techniques and the fastest equipment setups possible,” said Graham Lonetto, SWIX USA Alpine Director/WINTERSTEIGER Race Services and Education Coordinator/RACEtech-USA Owner.

The Scout will improve Vertical Drop’s service by offering the following features:

· Fully automated tuning, that creates “like new” skis

· More edge sharpening control

· Significantly faster turnaround for in-season tunes

· The ability to schedule tuning appointments allowing customers to wait while skis are serviced

To make an appointment call Vertical Drop at 248-241-6509.