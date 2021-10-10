Oct. 10 is last day to check out the Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy invites you and your family to the Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally!

The event is being held October 9-10 on the Dequindre Cut Greenway on Detroit's east side. The fun will take place from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on both days and include 60 food trucks, six music stages and fun activities for the whole family. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 17 and under.

The Dequindre Cut Greenway is a pedestrian link between the Detroit Riverfront, Eastern Market, and many residential neighborhoods.

To learn more about the Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally, visit Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally.