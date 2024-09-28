October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Adopting a dog can be a scary adventure. Are you ready? Is your family ready? One of the best ways to find out is by participating in the Detroit Dog Rescue Foster for a Week program. The shelter is located at 24429 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

Fostering a dog on a temporary basis is a crucial part in the success of a future adoption. The dog is given an opportunity to adjust to a home environment for a potential future adoption. Detroit Dog Rescue provides all the food and supplies while the pet is in your care, unless you would like to do so yourself. All the supplies you purchase for your foster pet are often tax-deductible.

Detroit Dog Rescue is Detroit's first no-kill, non-profit dog shelter. For more information, visit detroitdogrescue.com.

Adoption & Foster Line: (313) 458-8014 ext 2

To report an abandoned or abused dog: (313) 458-8014 ext 3