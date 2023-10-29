Watch Now
October is financial planning month

file photo
Posted at 6:27 AM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 06:27:33-04

WXYZ — October is financial planning month, a time to remind us to keep our spending in check and prepare our budgets.

And that's especially true with the holidays and the new year just around the corner. A recent study by Northwestern Mutual found 36% of Americans say financial uncertainty keeps them up at night. But don't fret just yet, there are several habits you can implement to help reduce anxiety and increase confidence in our finances. Brian Cross, a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual, shares some of those tips with 7 Action News viewers.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual, visit northwesternmutual.com.

