October is National Depression & Mental Health Screening Month

20% of US adults reported depression diagnosis in 2020, study finds
Mental health crisis: US depression rates reach all-time highs
Posted at 6:42 AM, Oct 14, 2023
(WXYZ) — October is National Depression & Mental Health Screening Month.

There are routine health screenings for breast, prostate, heart, diabetes, and cholesterol, but not as regular for mental health screenings despite depression affecting 11 million adults in the U.S. with two-thirds of those not actively seek nor receive proper treatment.

Hegira Health licensed therapists can offer guidance to become advocates for our own mental wellness, confidential online mental health screenings are available. To learn more, visit hegirahealth.org.

