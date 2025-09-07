Old Car Festival brings crowds to Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford will host America's longest-running antique car show September 6 & 7.

The Old Car Festival brings hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932 to Greenfield Village, where American history comes alive in the perfect setting. Guests can expect to walk through the village meeting owners who have passionately preserved their vehicles while listening to the distinctive sounds of century-old cars. The festival also includes the Pass-in-Review Car Parade and an awards showcase featuring the best restored and unrestored cars on display.

Guests will also find historically inspired street food, music, dancing and activities. For hours, directions, prices and more, visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/old-car-festival/