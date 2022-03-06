Olga's Kitchen to celebrate International Women's Day

(WXYZ) — Olga’s Kitchen, an iconic Michigan brand owned and operated by Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), announced it is opening grant applications for women entrepreneurs in pursuit of creating the state’s next iconic business.

The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation is now accepting applications for grants up to $10,000, in honor of the brand’s late founder and female food pioneer.

Grant applicants must be living in the U.S., identify as a woman, be building their business in Michigan, show financial need and provide a formal business plan as part of the process. Olga’s Kitchen is also accepting donations for the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation to fund entrepreneurial grants to growing and start-up ventures.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Olga’s is also celebrating by giving women a free side of Olga’s Snackers with any purchase. Rewards members can redeem the offer via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app when placing an order online or by using their account number when dining in. Those who do not currently use the app and rewards program will be able to download it at Apple or Google Play to immediately receive the offer or can sign up online at olgas.com. Free Olga’s Snackers are available for dine-in, delivery and carryout orders placed through olgas.com.

In an effort to support and spotlight local female entrepreneurs, Olga’s Kitchen is hosting a $200 Olga’s gift card giveaway on Instagram. To enter a women-owned business, users can tag their favorite local female entrepreneur’s business account on the Olga’s Kitchen post to be entered for the chance to win. The winner will be selected and announced on March 8.

Women entrepreneurs can apply for grants through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation at https://olgas.getbento.com/foundation/. For those interested in donating to the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation, please visit https://www.olgas.com/donate.

To learn more about Olga’s Kitchen visit www.olgas.com.