(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is home to a notably diverse population and within each minority group come challenges and disparities.

Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities are significantly more likely to develop mental health conditions, and one of the major barriers to mental health treatment is access and the need for understanding mental health support.

Minority Mental Health Month was created to bring awareness to the unique struggles that underrepresented groups face regarding mental illness in the U.S. Hegira Health offers



In-person visits

Telehealth video

Telephone/audio services

To learn more about Hegira Health, visit https://www.hegirahealth.org/