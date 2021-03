(WXYZ) — Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery is getting ready for Open Day and for Easter.

Owner Megan Ackroyd joined 7 Action News to make scones and highlight the new items on the menu, including Coney pasties.

Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery is at 25566 Five Mile Road in Redford. Orders can be placed at ackroydsbakery.com for curbside pickup, Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.