WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Voted as one of America’s Top 100 Art Shows in America – 12x by Sunshine Artist Magazine - the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show returns to the heart of West Bloomfield July 27 & 28 with high visibility off Orchard Lake Road, south of Maple.

This juried fine art & craft show features top-notch artists selling their original & personally handmade art in all mediums. For hours and ticket information, visit Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, July 27 & 28, 2024 .