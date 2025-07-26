Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Orchard Lake Fine Art Show returns to West Bloomfield, July 26 & 27, 2025

Orchard Lake Fine Art Show features top-notch juried artists selling their original &amp; personally handmade art.<br/>
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Recognized as one of America’s Top 100 Art Shows, the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show returns to West Bloomfield, July 26 & 27, 2025.

The show is set in a high-traffic area off Orchard Lake Road, just south of Maple, ensuring great visibility. Since 2003, this juried fine art & craft show has featured talented artists showcasing original, handmade works across all disciplines. Show hours are Saturday, 10am-6pm, & Sunday, 10am- 5pm. For more information, visit https://hotworks.org/events-hot-works/orchard-lake-fine-art-show-july-26-27-2025/

