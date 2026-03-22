Organizations expand paid summer arts job training for Detroit teens

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Up to 200 Detroit high school students, aged 14 to 17, will receive hands-on arts training and work experience through a paid summer arts job this summer thanks to the Summer Arts Employment Training (SAET) program.

Detroit youth will have opportunities to gain experience in dance, visual arts, technical theater, youth-led arts education, or arts activism – while also developing workplace skills including teamwork, communication, entrepreneurism, and project management.

The application for SAET is a two-part process:

Youth interested in participating must apply to GDYT and meet GDYT eligibility requirements, including being a Detroit resident and currently enrolled in high school or recently graduated. Students must be accepted into GDYT and can apply for summer employment at https://gdyt.org.

Students should simultaneously apply to the SAET program. Participation requires acceptance into SAET and selection by one of the program’s partner sites.

To be considered for SAET, students must also complete the SAET Interest Form at https://tinyurl.com/summerartjobs.

Selected applicants may be invited to participate in an audition or interview, held either in person or virtually. Interest forms will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until all positions are filled.