Our Neighborhood Academy to host summer camp program for young adults with special needs

BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — Our Neighborhood Academy, a nonprofit serving young adults with special needs, will hold its 2023 Summer Camp program from June 19 through August 10. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with activities in or around Our Neighborhood Academy at 3096 12 Mile Road in Berkley.

The program offers summer activities that foster independence and community engagement for young adults of high school age or older with special needs. It also aims to provide essential structure and routine during the summer season. Camp participants will engage in various activities, such as practicing acts of kindness with peers and community members and immersing themselves in nature exploration.

Each week of the program has a different theme for students to explore:

· June 19 – All American Road Trip

· June 26 – Kindness Week

· July 10 – Color Me Crazy

· July 31 – Explore the Great Outdoors

· August 7 – The Game of Life

Our Neighborhood Academy is a fully accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists young adults with special needs as they transition from high school to independent living. Students learn real-world skills through classes, job training, microenterprises and social opportunities in an enriching environment tailored to their needs.

The Summer Camp program costs $300 per week or $1200 for the summer. Scholarships are available.

To register for the Summer Camp program, download and fill out the application here and email to ourneighborhoodacademy@gmail.com or call (248) 556-5332. For more information on Our Neighborhood Academy, visit www.ourneighborhoodacademy.com.