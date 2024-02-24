Outdoorama 2024 to take place February 22-25 in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — The Lumberjacks are coming to town. So is Big Buck Night East, one of the best Trout Ponds in the state, enough New Boats to fill your favorite inland lake and much more. They’ll all be at the 51st Outdoorama, February 22-25 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Whether it’s watching the thrilling head-to-head Timberworks Lumberjack competitions, enjoying an up-close encounter with Live Birds of Prey, catching a feisty trout in the Trout Pond, or attending one of the non-stop Educational Seminars there is something for everyone, young and old, to enjoy at Outdoorama.

On Saturday, deer hunters can learn how to process their own deer when Steve Francis, owner of Country Smokehouse in Almont, gives a demonstration on field dressing, skinning, butchering and packaging a white-tailed deer. In addition, the first 250 attendees on Saturday and Sunday will receive a K&E Bass Stopper. Attendees will also receive free crossover admission to the 17th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, held concurrently at Suburban Collection Showplace.