Owners of Shock Gelato bring Argentinian family recipes to Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — If you've been craving something sweet in downtown Birmingham, there's a new spot you need to try.

The owners of Shock Gelato brought their Argentinian family recipe to Michigan over the summer and they're serving up 36 different flavors that rotate regularly. The recipes come from a gelato master who's competed in world championships, and everything is made fresh daily with locally sourced ingredients.

Shock Gelato is located at 335 E. Maple Road in Birmingham, MI. To learn more, visit https://shockgelato.com/