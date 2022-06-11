Oxford High School students launch initiative to advocate for sensible gun reform

OXFORD, MICH. (WXYZ) — In the wake of the school shooting at Oxford High School on November 30th, a group of Oxford students have united to form No Future Without Today (NFWT).

NFWT is an upcoming 501(c)(4) social welfare organization whose mission will be to advocate for the safety of students through sensible gun reform. It will also promote civic instruction, and immerse students in the art of advocacy.

“We are taking action today to prevent tragedy tomorrow,” Executive Director of No Future Without Today, Dylan Morris asserts. “This should’ve ended with us, but yet nothing has changed” laments Vice President Madeline Johnson. EducationWeek reported 34 school shooting incidents in 2021, and 27 incidents in the first five and a half months of 2022. With over six months to go, the U.S. is on track to easily surpass the previous year’s incidents. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas only reinforces the horrific reality that gun violence is not going to stop without sensible change.

No Future Without Today will prioritize the following policies in their efforts to ensure safer schools:

- Safe Storage/Child Access Prevention (CAP)

- Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

- Red Flag Laws

- Universal Background Checks

“I am incredibly proud of the work these students are doing as they take further action to address gun violence in our society. I look forward to working with NFWT as we continue to advocate for sensible and common-sense violence prevention legislation,” said Senator Rosemary Bayer (D-Keego Harbor).

In response to a lack of sensible gun safety measures, No Future Without Today is determined to advocate on students’ behalf so no more children have to endure the pain and suffering that follows gun violence. Reina St. Juliana, NFWT Vice President and sister to Hana, pleads “don’t wait to be impacted by gun violence, act to stop it now."