HAMTRAMCK, MICH (WXYZ) — Paczki, polka, beer and a 5K are the simple ingredients for the 9th annual Paczki Run. The run will take place on Saturday, February 26, in Hamtramck. It's set t begin at 10 a.m. More than 1,000 people are expected to participate.

To learn more, visit https://tour-de-troit.org/paczkirun.