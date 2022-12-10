Watch Now
Paintd Party Services launches The Paint Bus

Paintd Party Services
Patrons of the Paintd Party Services can paint at their leisure and listen to music, eat, drink and party.<br/>
Posted at 6:22 AM, Dec 10, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Paint Party industry is a fast-growing party trend that boomed especially during the pandemic. Patrons can paint at their leisure and listen to music, eat, drink and party.

Detroit is home to an independent paint and sip business— Paintd Party Services. It's a mobile painting party company that specializes in paint at home DIY kits, paint parties, and face painting. The business just debuted its newest addition—The Paint Bus. It's a renovated school bus that features hand built wooden tables, wooden stools, a running sink, state of the art chilled wine cellar, a tv, LED lighting, a tv with YouTube & Netflix and surround sound system—- which can come to any location of your choice.

You can book a date and find additional info at www.dkpaintd.com or call them at 313-268-1147.

