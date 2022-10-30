Pandaloon Costumes make dressing pets in costumes easy, fun and silly.

(WXYZ) — Pandaloon pet costumes are a hilarious way to turn pets into the illusion of a walking stuffed animal.

Dogs or cats can magically become walking teddy bears, trotting unicorns, buzzing bees, even pandas, polar bears, koalas, and more. The high-quality, luxuriously soft, adjustable costumes prioritize treating pets with gentleness, and keep the comfort of furry family members at top of mind. Designed in the USA, Pandaloon costumes create the most flexible and custom-like fit possible to maximize pet comfort by having an adjustable design with an open back, so pets are happy and properly ventilated.

The idea for Pandaloon came about when CEO Eugenia Chen decided to expand her existing panda-themed product business to include a panda costume for her dog Huxley. Now, in addition to the iconic, flagship panda costume, pets can also be dressed up as a teddy bear, unicorn, penguin, bumblebee, lion, bunny, koala, and polar bear.

Pandaloon costumes are different than other pet costumes that usually consist of a sweater with accessories. Instead of an outfit the pet wears, Pandaloon costumes are 3D transformations. Pet’s front legs become the legs of the creature they are turning into, and their faces are framed by the face of their character. Instead of seeing their pet running toward them wearing a sweater, pet owners see a teddy bear, penguin, polar bear, or koala running toward them wearing their pet’s face. It is a totally unique and hilarious experience!

“Pandaloon started off as viral video I created of my dog Huxley.” Said CEO Eugenia Chen. “I created a video of him in a homemade panda costume and had over 160 million views on the video. I had multiple emails from other pet owners asking me where they could purchase the costume for their own pets!” Chen stated. “I worked with a local seamstress and sewing company to create not only the panda costume, but others as well and turned it into an entire pet apparel brand that creates innovative pet products geared toward animal lovers.”

Whether pet owners are looking for the perfect Halloween costume where pets can run and play all night, or just want a hilarious photo and video opportunity, Pandaloon costumes are the perfect way to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Pandaloon costumes are available for small to medium sized pets and range in price from $24.99 to $39.99. Instructions on how to measure and fit a pet for a Pandaloon costume are available on the Pandaloon site. For more information and ordering, visit: https://pandaloon.com.