SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Park West Gallery is a commercial art gallery founded in 1969 by Albert Scaglione and based in Southfield, Michigan.

The gallery occupies 63,000-square-foot premises, which is open for public and educational visits. It employs 1,000 staff globally and stated its annual revenue as $300–$400 million. It exhibits historic artists such as Renoir as well as contemporary artists. It funds the philanthropic Park West Foundation.

To learn more about Park West Gallery and its upcoming exhibits, visit Park West Gallery.