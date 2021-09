DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) kicks off fall with its annual Downtown Parktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The celebration takes place outdoors at Campus Martius Park and features two full days of fun this side of Bavaria, including live music, photo displays and dance demonstrations, as well as craft seasonal and Oktoberfest biers, traditional German foods and other fall food favorites.

To learn more, visit downtowndetroitparks.com