PASC supports artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Progressive Art Studio Collective was launched in January 2021 as the first progressive art and design studio, and exhibition program, in Detroit and Wayne County, dedicated to supporting artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences to advance independent artistic practices and build individual career paths in the art and design fields.

PASC is a program of Services to Enhance Potential (STEP) a non-profit service organization, founded in 1972, that provides services and supports for 1300+ individuals with disabilities and mental health differences in Southeastern Michigan. STEP’s mission is to support individuals in the pursuit of their chosen goals and to achieve personal satisfaction in their lives.

To learn more about PASC and its artists, visit www.progressiveartstudiocollective.org.