Pearl’s Deep Dive now open in downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Pearl’s Deep Dive, a new seafood concept from Adam Merkel Restaurants, has opened in downtown Royal Oak on the first level of 100 S. Main Street.

Situated directly below the popular Pinky’s Rooftop, Pearl’s offers an eclectic 1920’s dinner party vibe with intimate dining and lounge seating throughout the space.

The menu, created by Merkel and his culinary team, features predominantly seafood dishes, along with inventive craft cocktails, wine and champagne. Featured items include Oysters Rockefeller, New England Lobster Roll, Crispy Potatoes & Caviar, and Lobster Dumplings. Signature cocktails include the Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned (the recipe is posted below), Smokey the Bear, and Some Like It Hot.

The 2,000 square-foot restaurant seats a total of 70 guests, inclusive of 10 seats at the bar. The bar, which is the main focal point of the restaurant, is in the shape of a large horseshoe and took over nine months to complete.

Hours of operation are:

o Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

o Friday and Saturday: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

For more information on Pearl’s Deep Dive, visit www.pearlsdeepdive.com.

PEARL’S DEEP DIVE BROWN BUTTER RUM OLD FASHIONED

1.5 oz. Brown Butter infused Plantation Dark Rum

0.75 oz Lucano Amaro

.25 oz Rich Demerara Syrup (2:1 ratio)

Directions