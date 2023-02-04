DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Pietrzyk Pierogi is gearing up and kicking off pączki season with three big events!

Pączki preorders officially opened exclusively on its website on February 1st. Paczki orders can be picked up on Monday, February 20th between 2pm-6pm or on Fat Tuesday between 8am-2pm.

On Fat Tuesday, Pietrzyk will serve fresh pączki at their storefront from 8am-2pm. This year's fillings are Strawberry Jalapeño Preserves, Raspberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Custard, and Lemon Custard. From the fillings to the dough, each pąckzi is handmade with fresh ingredients. The pączki can be purchased individually at $4 or for $36/dozen. The coveted Pączki Parfaits are making a comeback as well! Michigan Blueberries, Cherries and Apples with Vanilla Custard, Pączki and

Graham Cracker Crumble at $9/16oz. Limited quantities will be prepared, so preordering is highly encouraged.

Pietrzyk Pierogi has been hosting their annual Pączki Pop-Up at Detroit City Distillery since 2020. On February 18th, they will offer pąckzi and pierogi at DCD's Eastern Market location. The event will run from 10am-4pm, with food being served between 12pm-3pm. Following the DCD extravaganza, there will be a Pączki brunch at Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Company on Sunday, February 19th from 12pm-3pm. Customers can expect pierogi, kielbasa, pączki waffles and more! Punctuality is highly encouraged as both events are likely to sell out.

To see a menu or to place your order, visit www.pietrzykpierogi.com/cateringmenu.