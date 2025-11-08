Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pingree Detroit to open flagship store downtown on November 11

Pingree Detroit is a worker-owned, triple-bottom line design and manufacturing cooperative founded in 2015.
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Pingree Detroit, a worker-owned company from right here in the Motor City, is opening its first flagship store in downtown Detroit on Veterans Day, November 11.

Available items will include shoes, bags, wallets and even pet collars, all made with upcycled automotive materials.

On November 10, Pingree will host a special pop-up inside Little Caesars Arena during the Detroit Red Wings game, featuring a limited-edition collection of co-branded pieces bearing the Red Wings and Centennial logos. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local Veterans’ charities.

To learn more, visit https://pingreedetroit.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqc8zOt7-N_dsJrkk6BRoJGyOLnU9TR-edRc_hfvCfoAm2rZOFj

