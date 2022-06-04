Pontiac-based nonprofit gears up for its 6th Annual Rent Party event

PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — Lighthouse, a Pontiac-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness and poverty, is excited to be hosting their 6th Annual Rent Party event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Arden Park-East Boston Edison Historic District of Detroit.

Rent parties originated as a DIY solution for families facing eviction in the 1920's and played a major role in the historic development of jazz and blues music. Lighthouse's Rent Party carries on that tradition and raises funds to help support housing and shelter efforts in our community. The event will feature tours of historic Arden Park homes, great food, and music from some of the best local jazz performers.

Scheduled performers include Planet D Nonet (featuring RJ Spangler), Thornetta Davis, Laura Rain & The Caesars, Audio Birds, and Noah Jackson. To learn more about these performers, please visit the event website at www.therentparty.org.

The event will take place from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m. Individual tickets are available at https://my.lighthousemi.org/rentparty.