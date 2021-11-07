popular shop-local holiday experience returns Nov. 7 to Detroit’s historic Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, sponsored by Chase Bank, returns this November featuring a highly curated list of 100 local makers offering handcrafted and holiday-themed goods and treats.

This event originated as a way to shine a light on locally-owned small businesses and continues its mission to make shopping local a simple and enjoyable option at the start of the holiday season. Nosh at an array of food trucks, shop local wares and spend a joyful day wandering Eastern Market. Vendors will bring a variety

of locally-made goods to help fill those holiday wish lists.

The All Things Detroit Holiday Experience will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sheds 3, 4 and 5 in Detroit's Eastern Market, 2934 Russell Street. Tickets prices range from $5-$15 in advance. Only 500 Beat the Crowd tickets will be available to ensure a personalized experience. The $15 ticket includes early entry at 9:30 a.m. and shopping from 10-11 a.m. prior to general admission. Beat the Crowd shoppers also receive a complimentary All Things Detroit mask and tote bag.

You can purchase tickets online now: https://link.evo4it.com/u/8c209c61/KLHb8hwl7BGBussKh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.allthingsticketing.com%2Fevents%2Fallthingsdetroitholidayshopping117 [link.evo4it.com]

Businesses will be spaced out among three sheds and masks will be required indoors at all times. Sanitation stations will also be available and social distancing is recommended. The number of businesses at the event has been reduced from 250 to 100 to allow for more space and tickets will be capped around 2,000 to allow for social distancing throughout the day.