PORT HURON, MICH (WXYZ) — Port Huron is gearing up for its annual Chilly Fest celebration.

The food and fun will take place February 2 & 3 in downtown Port Huron and include outdoor activities, s’mores station, carriage rides, and a chili crawl. The yearly event is hosted by the Downtown Development Authority, McMorran Place, Port Huron Parks & Recreation and the Chilly Fest Committee – made of community members.

For more information on Chilly Fest 2024, visit chillyfest.org.