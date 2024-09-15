Watch Now
DETROIT. MICH (WXYZ) — POST is one of Detroit's best places to shop small, whether for a gift or your home.

POST, located at 14500 Kercheval) carries over 300 brands, all independent makers and artisans Mutual Adoration is a multi-faceted independent business specializing in producing, selling, and teaching contemporary craft. This old US Post Office has been turned into a production studio, retail shop, and venue for craft workshops, a hub of creative energy on Detroit’s East Side.

To learn more, visit www.mutualadoration.com.

