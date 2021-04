DETROIT (WXYZ) — Post offers over 300 brands, all made by hand and in small batches, by independent makers and artisans.

The Detroit-based shop also offers workshops and classes, in all aspects of contemporary craft. The DIYs range from screen printing and woodworking, to jewelry making and hand lettering.

Post is open on Saturdays & Sundays open only. To learn more, visit mutualadoration.com.