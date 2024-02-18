Watch Now
Powerful documentary, "Strong, Living with Multiple Myeloma”, to premiere February 19 in Royal Oak

Paris Films, an emerging powerhouse in the independent film scene, is excited to announce the securing of pivotal private equity funding.<br/>
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 18, 2024
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Paris Films, an emerging powerhouse in the independent film scene, is excited to announce the securing of pivotal private equity funding. This milestone heralds a new era for the Detroit-based company.

On Monday, February 19th Paris Jones will screen one of his most personal projects to date... the story of his own cancer journey.

"Strong, Living with Multiple Myeloma” is a powerful short documentary following Jones' inspiring journey of resilience and triumph over cancer. The drama will be released to the public on February 19th , from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Emagine Royal Oak (200 N. Main Street, Royal Oak).

Paris Films' slate is a testament to its discerning eye for potential hits across television and film platforms, driven by its knack for recognizing and nurturing bold meaningful narratives. It's recent accomplishments include securing independent financing from private equity and achieving notable milestones with their latest productions. To learn more, visit www.paris-films.com.

