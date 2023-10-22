Watch Now
Preparing for Dia de los Muertos 2023

Marco Ugarte/AP
A woman dressed as Mexico's iconic "Catrina" poses for tourists in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, as part of the Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The holiday honors the dead as friends and family gather in cemeteries to decorate the graves of their loved ones. and hold a vigil during the night of November 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Posted at 1:28 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 01:28:45-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — A Mexican multi-day holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, Día de Los Muertos coincides with the Catholic observances of All Saints’ Eve (Oct. 31), All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).

It is the time of year when individuals believe the boundaries between the living and the dead become permeable, allowing the souls of the departed to travel back to visit loved ones. Elaborate Ofrendas are created with pictures of loved ones, food, flowers, candles, religious symbols, and other traditional decorations such as sugar skulls, papel picado (pecked paper) and Pan de Muerto (bread of the dead). In addition, visits to local cemeteries to honor loved ones are common during the celebration.

Prince Valley Market in Detroit offers a variety of items to help celebrate Día de Los Muertos, to learn more visit https://princevalleymarket.com/.

