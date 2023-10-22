Preparing for Dia de los Muertos 2023

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — A Mexican multi-day holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, Día de Los Muertos coincides with the Catholic observances of All Saints’ Eve (Oct. 31), All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2).

It is the time of year when individuals believe the boundaries between the living and the dead become permeable, allowing the souls of the departed to travel back to visit loved ones. Elaborate Ofrendas are created with pictures of loved ones, food, flowers, candles, religious symbols, and other traditional decorations such as sugar skulls, papel picado (pecked paper) and Pan de Muerto (bread of the dead). In addition, visits to local cemeteries to honor loved ones are common during the celebration.

Prince Valley Market in Detroit offers a variety of items to help celebrate Día de Los Muertos, to learn more visit https://princevalleymarket.com/.