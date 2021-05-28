Watch
Previewing summer movies with critic Tom Santilli

Posted at 10:20 AM, May 28, 2021
(WXYZ) — It could be a big weekend at the movies. Some long-awaited films are hitting screens, including "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Cruella."

Film critic Tom Santilli co-host and executive producer of "Movie Show Plus," joined 7 Action News to talk about this weekend's big films, restrictions being relaxed in theaters and Amazon's purchase of MGM.

The sixth season of "Movie Show Plus" begins Sunday. Watch online Sunday at 4:30 p.m., following by a live interactive discussion at 5 p.m. at movieshowplus.com.

