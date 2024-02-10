Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Prince Valley Market offers a wide selection of products and services

Super Bowl: Interesting facts
Jonathan Daniel
<p>DEKALB, IL - OCTOBER 26: of the Northern Illinois Huskies of the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Brigham Field on October 26, 2013 in DeKalb, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</p>
Super Bowl: Interesting facts
Prince Valley.jpg
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 07:39:41-05

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Family owned and operated since 1975, Prince Valley offers fresh produce and a full bakery with delicious pastries, custom cake ordering, and breads baked fresh daily.

You can find a great selection of lunch meats, specialty cheeses, and salads In the market's deli department. The Detroit business also stocks the highest quality meat and seafood. On the days you don’t want to cook, Prince Valley has freshly prepared foods for quick takeout. You can also find a wide selection of beer, wine, and liquor.

To learn more about Prince Valley Market, visit Prince Valley Market.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Exclusive stories all February long