Progressive Detroit Boat Show cruises into Huntington Place

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Progressive Detroit Boat Show will cruise into Huntington Place January 27-February 4, 2024, with a premier showing of all things boating, featuring hundreds of new boats, accessories, marinas, docks & hoist, services and much more.

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show is among the top shows in the country based on size, attendance, and sales. Hundreds of boats will be on display from top dealers from around Michigan and the Great Lakes. Like the Auto Show, new models and features are debuted making the show a must-see for current and new boaters alike.

For more information visit, www.detroitboatshow.net.